Cook Unit 2 refueling outage is complete

BRIDGMAN — Cook Nuclear Plant is now operating at full power after Unit 2 was taken off line for refueling 48 days ago.
Unit 2 completed its refueling outage at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, plant spokesman Bill Downey said in a news release.
In addition to refueling the reactor and performing regular maintenance and testing activities, other significant project work included modifications to the unit’s solid state protection system, in-service inspections of the reactor vessel, replacement of the reactor vessel hold down spring, heater drain pump mechanical seal replacements, fuse upgrades on the control room instrumentation distribution system, and replacement of the west motor driven auxiliary feed pump room cooling system.
“The work performed inside the reactor was a particularly important milestone for us,” said Joel Gebbie, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer, in the release. “It showed that much of the work we have been doing over the past several outages has paid off and that the integrity of our reactor has been, and will remain, reliably sound going forward.”
Prior to the start of the outage, Cook’s Unit 2 had operated at a capacity factor of 98.83 percent, generating 14,239,220 megawatt-hours of electricity.
About 1,150 contracted workers supplemented the regular 1,100-person plant staff leading up to and during the outage. More than 9,500 maintenance, inspection and equipment modification job activities totaling 230,000 work-hours were completed during two daily 12-hour work shifts.
At full capacity, Cook Plant’s 1,084-net MW Unit 1 and 1,194-net MW Unit 2 combined produce enough electricity for more than one and one half million average homes.