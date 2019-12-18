Cooke honored at city hall dedication ceremony

BENTON HARBOR — Former Benton Harbor Mayor Wilce Cooke was the honorary mayor Monday as city commissioners officially dedicated city hall after him.
Commissioners voted in July 2018 to rename city hall and call it the Dr. Wilce L. Cooke Municipal Building. The official dedication took place on Monday.
Cooke was Benton Harbor’s mayor from 1981 to 1987, and again from 2004 to 2011. He said he was glad to have been part of the city’s history.
“One of the greatest honors that can be bestowed on a human being in our society is to be recognized for something,” Cooke said during the meeting.
The Benton Harbor native began working in 1968 at Mercy Hospital in Benton Harbor and later with Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, working for 48 years as a registered nurse before retiring.
Mayor Marcus Muhammad said Cooke is a “living testament against the odds to leadership, dedication, service and integrity.”
He said Cooke, a 1958 Benton Harbor High School graduate, was raised by a single mother, “who imparted to him and his three sisters the values needed to excel and exceed the socioeconomic expectations of growing up African-American in rural mid-20th century America.”
City manager process
City commissioners also discussed the process of choosing the next city manager after Commissioner C.F. Jones made a motion to hire Interim City Manager Ellis Mitchell as the permanent city manager, for up to two years.
Commissioners appointed Mitchell as interim city manager on July 25, three days after they fired former City Manager Darwin Watson.
Jones said he wanted Mitchell to be hired because the city needs stability.
But Commissioner Duane Seats said the commissioners are in the process of reviewing the 10 applications they received for that position. He said Mitchell is one of the 10 who applied for the position.
Seats said it wouldn’t be fair to the people who submitted the applications if they simply hired Mitchell on Monday.
“I would just ask that we go through the proper process,” he said.
Commissioner MaryAlice Adams said they could hire Mitchell and thank the other applicants for applying. She said it would be “devastating” for someone other than Mitchell to become the city manager.
After a lengthy discussion, commissioners voted to table the motion.
Muhammad said after the meeting that the city’s personnel and finance committee will narrow the applicants down to the finalists, who will then be interviewed by the city commission. He said he expects that to happen in January.
Sworn in
At the end of the meeting, newly elected and re-elected commissioners from November were sworn in, including Muhammad and Commissioners Sharon Henderson, Jerry Edwards and Edward Isom.
