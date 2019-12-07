PAW PAW — The Michigan State Police Fifth District Hometown Security Team has announced the seizure of three kilograms of fentanyl during a traffic stop Thursday.
Fentanyl is a powerful, synthetic opioid similar to morphine, but 50-100 times more potent and the amount seized is equal to nearly three million doses, police said.
“The amount of fentanyl involved in this case is alarming and not typical of what we see day-to-day,” said Capt. Michael Brown, commander of MSP’s Fifth District, which has its headquarters in Paw Paw. “A small dose can be deadly. Our Hometown Security Team did an excellent job intercepting these drugs.”
During a traffic stop on I-94 in Van Buren County, troopers observed several indicators of criminal activity and were given consent to search the vehicle. The vehicle contained two occupants, a man and woman, from California. Upon searching the vehicle, troopers found the packaged drugs hidden in the vehicle.
After interviewing the driver and passenger, it was determined that the 23-year-old male driver was responsible for the narcotics. He was taken to jail, with formal charges pending. The female passenger was released.