DETROIT — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, issued a warning Monday strongly urging people to use caution around breakwaters, piers or jetties in the Great Lakes and to pay attention to posted warning signs.
This echoes the repeated warnings of local safety officials, who warn against jumping from the piers in St. Joseph and South Haven, and other structures. Piers have become more hazardous with high water levels, which make the surfaces slippery.
Many accidents near harbor structures occur during the turbulent weather season from late August through December, but higher than normal water levels also pose safety threats year round, according to the Army Corps of Engineers’ warning.
“The lakeshore attracts local residents and visitors alike. Many people may not be aware of the powerful impacts that strong winds, storms and high water levels can bring to the shoreline and harbor structures,” the Corps stated.
The Great Lakes are experiencing near-record water levels. High water levels create safety hazards, such as submerged breakwaters, dangerous rip currents and electric shock risks. Local officials have made several rescues in recent days, including two in South Haven last Friday when red flags were out warning swimmers of high waves and dangerous rip currents.
The Corps also advises to use extreme vigilance while boating. Many piers, docks and portions of breakwaters are under water and not visible above the water surface. Winds often affect local water levels, pushing them dramatically higher during storms and windy days. Structures that may be visible on a calm day may not be visible on a windy day.
Although breakwater structures were primarily built for navigation, they are also often used for recreation. Walking along breakwater structures can be hazardous – the uneven slippery surfaces, especially when doubled with wave action, increases the risk of falling in to the water. In addition, large armor stones may be hidden below the water surface. There is significant risk of getting wedged between armor stones or striking a stone with one’s body, should an individual fall or jump into the water.
Water circulation can differ with changes in water levels from what people are used to. When water levels, wind and waves increase, so does the risk of dangerous currents. Rip currents and structural currents are a common cause of drowning.
• Rip currents are fast-moving, narrow currents of water that flow away from shore. Structural currents can occur at fixed structures such as breakwaters and piers, and flow away from shore parallel to the structure. To get out of a rip current, it is advised to “Flip, Float, Follow,” swimming parallel to the beach until the current subsides to save your energy and reduce your risk of drowning.
• Electric shock drowning is an increased risk due to high water levels. Water over docks at marinas or public areas may have electrical hook-ups, which have the potential to shock someone that has come in contact with the water. When immobile due to shock, the risk of drowning increases.
• Cold water, even in summer months, can be a significant safety threat to swimmers. Water can quickly drop in temperature up to 30 degrees when upwelling takes place, which is caused when winds push warm surface water away from an area and cold water moves in. Being immersed in cold water (60 degrees Fahrenheit degrees and colder) can cause cold water shock during the first minute of exposure. Cold water shock causes gasping and difficulty in breathing, followed by muscle failure, all of which can lead to drowning.
To date this year, there have been 35 drownings in the Great Lakes. Though not all of these drownings occurred at harbor structures, it is a reminder of the risks and dangers that are present when in and around water.
For more information on water and pier safety, visit www.glsrp.org.