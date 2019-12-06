ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Board of Commissioners expects to receive a report next week from a special counsel looking into possible conflicts of interest involving contracts from the drain office.
On Thursday board Chairman Mac Elliott said commissioners would review the report from attorney John Dewane on whether any bylaws were violated through votes by Commissioner Teri Freehling, whose late husband, Patrick, received around $400,000 for renting equipment to an excavation company that contracted with the drain commissioner.
Commissioners voted in September to appoint a special counsel to look into the matter, and hired Dewane, a retired Berrien County judge, to conduct the study. The decision to appoint a special counsel came after Prosecutor Michael Sepic declined to pursue misdemeanor criminal charges against Freehling for failing to disclose possible conflicts of interest.
Freehling said she knew about some of the business dealings of her husband, and abstained on some contracts, but did not have knowledge of all the projects, and promised to avoid any potential conflicts in the future. Patrick Freehling died May 2 in an accident on their farm.
The resolution appointing the attorney stated that the special counsel “shall have unrestricted access to all records and documents in the possession or under the control of any county employee, and shall have access to and the full cooperation of each commissioner and all county employees, including but not limited to corporate counsel and the county administrator, who shall direct his staff to provide whatever assistance is needed.”
Elliott promised a thorough investigation and to “follow the arrow wherever it points.” He expected most of the report to be made public, although confidential information might be redacted, he said.
Commissioners initially anticipated a report within three weeks, and have been waiting as Dewane interviewed witnesses and reviewed documents.
Other officials indicated that they should leave no stone unturned.
In September Berrien County Administrator Bill Wolf called on the board of commissioners to ask the Michigan attorney general to look into “alleged serial corruption among elected officials” over the allegations against Freehling. Elliott nixed that recommendation.
Wolf supported hiring the special counsel, saying “it would do a lot to ensure that the future actions of the board of commissioners regarding this issue are appropriate.”
When contacted by The Herald-Palladium at that time, Commissioner Jim Curran commented by email, “I personally think we need to know the involvement or non-involvement of the county administrator, corporate counsel, board chair, drain commissioner, or any commissioner on the board of commissioners.”
The Freehlings’ business dealings with the drain office are the subject of a lawsuit filed by Doug Hartzler, of Bridgman, against them and Drain Commissioner Christopher Quattrin, alleging he was defrauded in a scheme to direct county funds to the Freehlings.
On Thursday, Quattrin delivered a letter to the board Finance Committee explaining that he has been involved in drafting a procurement and purchasing policy for his office, as requested in a recent audit. But until the lawsuit, which he said he was appealing, was settled, and Dewane’s recommendations received, he would be suspending his work on the policy revisions and adhering to the Michigan Drain Code.
The board also expects comments from Dewane regarding its bylaws concerning conflicts of interest and disclosure responsibilities of commissioners, including suggested amendments.
At Thursday’s meeting, Commissioner Bill Chickering reviewed bylaw changes proposed by the board Personnel and Human Services Committee. One would tie any salary increases for the Board of Commissioners to those given to the county’s elected officials. It also spelled out a process for handling internal complaints among commissioners and employees.
