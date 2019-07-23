CASSOPOLIS — Cass County commissioners’ concerns about actions by the Woodlands Behavioral Health organization has led the Board of Commissioners to revoke Woodlands’ authority status, as well as engage a consultant to review the organization.
Woodlands provides mental health services to Cass County residents.
The county board’s actions came at last week’s meeting. Commissioners voted to revoke the “authority” status given to Woodlands in 1996, County Administrator Jeff Carmen said. The 1996 vote established Woodlands as an authority able to purchase property and borrow money. The board’s rescinding action could take up to a year to get state approval.
Commissioners Skip Dyes and Michael Grice, at a recent county board meeting, expressed concerns about the Woodlands purchase of the former Midwest Energy building. County Board Chairman Robert Benjamin noted then that Woodlands had been late in doing its 2018 audit, which had caused the county audit to be filed late with the state.
Carmen said Monday that the county board’s revocation of Woodland’s “authority” status puts the organization’s proposed purchase of the former Midwest Energy building on hold. He said that county board could approve the purchase for Woodlands if they find it is a viable option after studying the situation.
“I’m not aware of any study Woodlands has done to assess their facility needs,” he said. “That’s one of the things the county board or the county building authority could do. … The county’s goal is to have more oversight of Woodlands.”
Carmen described Woodlands as “less than independent” but more than a county department. It has oversight from the county board, which appoints the Woodlands board. It has a $13 million budget with money primarily coming from Medicare and Medicaid. The county gives them just under $200,000 every year.
The second resolution the county board approved last week authorized Carmen to engage a consultant to review the mental health services, finances, needs and facilities of Woodlands and county residents.
“These actions are being taken by the County Board of Commissioners to assure that the County continues to provide the highest level of affordable mental health services to Cass County residents,” a county news release stated last Friday.
“We are excited about this opportunity to review the operations at Woodlands,” Dyes said. “We want the employees and the clients of Woodlands to be absolutely certain that we are committed to keeping their best interests in mind.”
“We know that mental health needs are around us,” Grice said. “We want to make sure we do the best we can in Cass County for our residents.”
“The Board of Commissioners took this action to ensure that we are providing the best possible care to our residents and support to the employees that provide it,” Benjamin said.
“In Cass County we have had over 100 calls relative to suicide in the past year. Michigan is ranked 28th nationally and when we extrapolate the data for Cass county, almost 1,300 residents have serious thoughts of suicide every year,” he added. “We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to help people.”
The Friday news release noted that Cass County ranks amongst the five worst counties in Michigan for children in out-of-home care, 3- and 4-year-olds not in preschool, and child/teen deaths, according to the Michigan League for Public Policy.