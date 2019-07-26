County considering more green for parks

ST. JOSEPH — Money doesn’t grow on trees, so Berrien County officials are looking at other plans for raising funds to pay for needed upgrades.
Parks Director Brian Bailey on Thursday presented to the Board of Commissioners’ Personnel and Human Services Committee draft scenarios for increasing the parks millage, which is at 0.1 mills and generates around $800,000 a year.
Raising it 0.05 mills would bring in an additional $400,000 a year, he told commissioners. The maximum the millage can be raised to without a public vote is 0.25. A mill generates $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property value.
Major projects that need to be undertaken in the near future include replacing the concession stand and playground equipment at Silver Beach County Park. The building that now houses Wally & Gertz, leases the building and sells food, beach items and souvenirs. It was constructed in 1996, and has become badly worn because of the lakeside weather conditions.
Replacing the concession stand has an estimated price tag of $450,000. Some of the playground equipment was installed when the park opened in 1989, Bailey said. The cost for replacement is projected at $350,000.
Under the current millage, replacing the concession stand is slated for 2020, and new playground equipment would be installed in 2024.
Other major projects proposed for 2020 include remodeling the River Shelter at Madeline Bertrand, at $250,000, and acquiring adjacent property at Paw Paw River Park, at $110,000.
Under the current millage, $807,000 in capital projects are being considered for 2020, with $400,000 from the parks millage, $91,500 from the capital fund and $246,000 in Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants.
The parks department is projecting $1 million in capital spending for 2020, which includes the concession stand construction.
With an additional 0.5 mills, his department could put $1.3 million into the parks in 2020, moving work on the concession stand and other projects up on the five-year calendar, Bailey showed. If the millage was increased to 0.2, the expenditure could be $1.7 million in 2020.
Bailey said that setting the millage at 0.15 would probably work best, because the department couldn’t handle too many major projects at the same time with its current staffing.
The first phase of construction of a linear park along Red Arrow Highway, from Bridgman to New Buffalo Township, is estimated at $400,000. It is penciled in for 2021 under the current millage, and for 2022 with the additional millage.
Another large project on the drawing board is a nature center at the Galien River Park, in New Buffalo Township, with an estimated cost of $3 million.
Bailey reported that under the current millage of 0.1, the county would still be $1 million short of completing the nature center in 11 years.
With an increase of 0.05, they’d be in the same boat after seven years. With the millage at 0.2, the project could be completed in six years, with $600,000 left over.
Commissioners have generally been supportive of the possibility of a temporary millage increase to take care of repairs and replacements.
“Later costs more,” board Chairman Mac Elliott said. He commented that Berrien County has “such a wonderful parks system,” and that it was out of place to have portable toilets at the locations.
Increasing the millage would allow the county to complete these projects instead of waiting for grants, Commissioner David Vollrath pointed out.
“This is all of our parks,” Vollrath said.
Administrator Bill Wolf said Bailey’s spreadsheets provide “a tentative snapshot” of parks planning, and they do not prioritize projects.
Commissioner Bill Chickering said it will be up to the board members and county staff to set those priorities.
He recommended that a workshop be held so all commissioners could hear Bailey’s presentation.
Silver Beach magnet
In other business, Bailey reported that neither high water nor changing the date of St. Joseph’s fireworks reduced the number of people coming to Silver Beach the week of July 1-7.
Total attendance increased around 5,000 from the previous year, and almost 10,000 from 2017, with 50,288 people counted for the week.
That includes 7,184 cars parked, also up from 2016.
St. Joseph changed the date of its fireworks to July 3, in part to reduce crowds and congestion.
Attendance on that date was 6,727, down slightly from July 4, 2016, but almost 500 more than on July 4, 2017.
Silver Beach did not fill the parking lot on July 3 this year, Bailey said.
July 5 and 6 saw more than 1,200 cars on both days, and total attendance exceeded 8,500 both days.
