County park expansion recommended

WATERVLIET — Berrien County’s most northern county park will soon become about 63 acres bigger.
The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) has recommended $80,000 in grant funding to acquire property along the Paw Paw River east of Paw Paw River County Park.
The MNRTF recommendations now move to the state legislature for funding approval and to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her signature, expected by summer.
The Berrien County Parks Commission announced in a news release Friday that it will likely take possession of the about 63 acres of property in late summer 2020.
Dick Schinkel, chairman of the Berrien County Parks Commission, said in the news release that expanding the park will allow for more opportunities.
“The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund plays a vital role in supporting natural resource protection, recreation opportunities, tourism and the economy for the people of Michigan and Berrien County,” he said.
The park, as it stands now along M-140 in Watervliet, is just 3.6 acres big and offers outlooks onto the Paw Paw River, a kayak launch, a fishing platform and a walking trail.
Planning for the park began in 2014 and a $296,000 grant from the MNRTF was awarded to the county in December 2016, after the initial request was turned down
The new land has 7,000 feet of river frontage and is primarily wooded. The parks commission reported that it would like to keep the additional land as a natural area and offer passive recreation such as fishing, wildlife viewing, hiking, cross-country skiing and bike trails. Managed hunting opportunities are also being considered.
“We are very fortunate that the property owner is willing to work with us on the grant process,” said Brian Bailey, director of Berrien County Parks. “And understands the importance of protecting river front property that is undeveloped for public use and enjoyment.”
No tax dollars are used for the MNRTF grants that are funded and all grants are required to provide 25 percent in local matching funds.
The MNRTF recommended grant funding for other Southwest Michigan projects as well this week. The Herald-Palladium reported Friday on the Cherry Beach project in Chikaming Township.
Other projects include $2.26 million to the South Haven Area Recreation Authority for a Pilgrim Haven Natural Area Addition. The acquisition of a 47-acre property adjacent to the natural area would add about 1,000 feet of frontage on Lake Michigan, critical dune, imperiled backdune forest, and a stream which flows out of Van Buren State Park and into Lake Michigan.
The MNRTF recommended a $94,000 grant to the Department of Natural Resources for a public water access site. The acquisition of 1.26 acres in Sodus Township at the confluence of Pipestone Creek and the St. Joseph River will fill a 9-mile long gap on this stretch of the St. Joseph River.
Another grant was recommended for Berrien Township in the amount of $300,000 for the Range Line Trailhead Development Project.
The project will develop a trailhead site for the existing Backroad Bikeway, and a multi-use trail that will connect Berrien Springs to the IN-MI River Valley Trail that goes from Niles to Mishawaka. Range Line Park provides access to Townsend Creek and views of the St Joseph River.
