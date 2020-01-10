NILES — A standoff with police southeast of Niles that lasted nearly 13 hours Wednesday into Thursday ended early in the morning with two people being taken into custody, police said.
About a dozen police agencies were involved with the incident, which included safely freeing a 5-year-old child and getting two adults to surrender peacefully.
The incident began at about 1:35 p.m. Wednesday when members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST), along with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, went to a house in the 33000 block of Redfield Street in Cass County’s Milton Township.
FAST members went to the house in an attempt to get information and/or locate a fugitive wanted in LaPorte County, Ind., for several alleged offenses. Inside the house were the wanted fugitive, a man; an adult woman and a young child, according to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke. The fugitive showed a firearm, forcing a police sergeant to retreat, Behnke said.
FAST established a perimeter around the house and more Michigan police agencies were called out to help.
Negotiators from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police communicated with the fugitive for several hours, and at about 10:11 p.m. Wednesday the child was released from the residence.
Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday a tactical response team breached the attached garage door of the residence, and at 2:45 a.m. the man and woman exited the house and were taken into custody. Both now are facing criminal charges in Cass County and LaPorte County.
Behnke said the man is wanted by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office on the following charges: a Petition of Revocation of Bond on an original charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and two counts of failure to appear on an original charge of theft. Police have not said what charge or charges the woman faces.
Behnke said their names will be released after they are arraigned.
Cass County Sheriff deputies were assisted at the scene by the Cass County Warrant Service Team which included members from Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Dowagiac Police Department, Pokagon Tribal Police Department and Edwardsburg/Ontwa Township Police Department; the Berrien County TRU Team and Michigan State Police Niles Post and Emergency Response Team.
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said members of his department, including Chief Deputy Robert Boyce, were at the scene until the standoff ended. Boyce said due to the number of hours, police from other areas of Michigan were on standby to take over.
