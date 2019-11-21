COVERT — After being placed on paid administrative leave two months ago, Bobbi Morehead has officially been terminated as superintendent of Covert Public Schools.
School board members voted earlier this week on the matter. “The board is confident that this is the best decision for Covert Public Schools and that we have a team in place that will make the transition seamless,” board President Rita Perry wrote in a news release issued Wednesday.
The administrative team will be led by Interim Superintendent Yolanda Brunt, who has been in charge since the board placed Morehead on leave in September. Prior to being named as high school principal, Brunt was a high school teacher for Covert.
“We have no doubt that our Interim Superintendent Yolanda Brunt will continue to lead our district in a positive direction until the Board selects a permanent superintendent,” Perry wrote.
Morehead, who had two years left on her contract, could not be reached for comment Wednesday. She had served as Covert’s superintendent since 2012.
Perry did not say in the release, or in an earlier interview in October, what led to Morehead being placed on paid administrative leave.
A former school board member, however, told The Herald-Palladium in October that Morehead was suspended with pay after telling the board that Cassopolis school teacher Steven Mammel came highly recommended. It was later discovered that he had actually been fired from the Cassopolis district.
According to the Jan. 14, 2019, Cassopolis Board of Education meeting minutes, Mammel was terminated from his job, effective that session. No reason was given. Mammel was hired in 2015 to teach math and physics.
During a special meeting on Sept. 5, the Covert school board approved hiring Mammel, who was to start Sept. 6. But during an emergency special meeting on Sept. 6, the board voted to rescind the motion to hire him.
It was after that when Morehead was placed on administrative leave.