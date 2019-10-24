COVERT — The hiring of a middle school/high school science teacher last month has landed Covert Public Schools Superintendent Bobbi Morehead on administrative leave.
Morehead, hired in 2013, was placed on leave in September.
At Monday night’s school board meeting, President Rita Perry would not comment on the action, only saying that the leave was until further notice. Morehead could not be reached for comment.
A former school board member told The Herald-Palladium that Morehead was suspended with pay after telling the board that Cassopolis teacher Steven Mammel came highly recommended. It was later discovered that he had been fired from that post.
According to the Jan. 14, 2019, Cassopolis school board meeting minutes, Mammel was terminated from his job, effective that session. No reason was given. Mammel was hired in 2015 to teach math and physics.
During a special meeting held Thursday, Sept. 5, the Covert school board approved hiring Mammel, who was to start Sept. 6.
But during an emergency special meeting held Friday, Sept. 6, the board voted to rescind the motion to hire him.
It was after that when Morehead was placed on administrative leave.