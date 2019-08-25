Crash closes I-94

The westbound lanes of I-94 were closed for about five hours Saturday morning as crews worked to remove two semis and clean up debris after an eastbound semi crossed the median, struck a guardrail and cable barrier, then entered the westbound lanes and collided with a semi traveling west. Police did not release the names of the drivers, but said both reported just minor injuries that were treated at the scene. The crash happened at 6:17 a.m. in Lawrence Township and the interstate’s westbound lanes remained closed until 11:05 a.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. State police were assisted by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Township Fire Department, Paw Paw Fire Department and Michigan Department of Transportation.

 Photo provided / Michigan State Police

