ST. JOSEPH — Family and friends of U.S. Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III packed a courtroom and listened intently Monday as Jeremy Cuellar told a Berrien County judge how and when he killed Hassel late on the night of Dec. 31, 2018.
“I know you don’t want to hear what I have to say,” Cuellar told Hassel’s family, seated in the front row, as he was led out of the courtroom by sheriff’s deputies.
But Sgt. Hassel’s father, Tyrone Hassel Jr., said he does want to hear it.
Cuellar, who was set to go on trial later this month on a first-degree murder charge in Hassel’s death and other, lesser charges, pleaded guilty Monday to second degree murder. Judge Angela Pasula accepted the plea.
An agreement reached between prosecutors and Cuellar’s lawyer, Edwin Johnson, calls for a mandatory minimum sentence of 65 years in prison when Cuellar is sentenced Sept. 23. He is 25, so would be at least 90 years old if released after 65 years. Had he been convicted of first-degree murder, the sentence would have been mandatory life without parole.
“We are pleased with the result today and hope that, together with the jury’s verdict against the co-defendant, some measure of justice is brought to Sgt. Hassel’s family and friends,” said Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Trevor Maveal. He and Berrien Chief Assistant Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli prosecuted the cases. Pierangeli was out of the office Monday but was consulted by telephone conference.
Hassel’s wife, Kemia Hassel, 22, was convicted by a jury earlier this month following a four-day trial on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder. She faces the mandatory life sentence when sentenced later this month.
Kemia Hassel and Cuellar, 24, while deployed to South Korea serving in the U.S. Army, planned the death of Tyrone Hassel III after becoming lovers. During Kemia Hassel’s trial, testimony included a recorded phone call from jail to Kemia Hassel’s mother, in which she tells her mother that she and Cuellar planned the killing of Tyrone, partly for money. She said they planned for it to happen while all three were on leave for the holidays.
The night of Dec. 31, 2018, Tyrone Hassel III was gunned down outside his father’s house in St. Joseph Township, where he and his wife, along with their baby, were staying for the holidays. According to testimony, the killing happened shortly after Tyrone, who was attending a nearby gathering, notified Kemia that he was about to bring her a plate of food.
Cuellar told the court Monday that he shot Hassel “three, four or five times” in the head in the driveway of his father’s home. He said he was standing about 4 feet away from him, and intended to kill him.
“We got justice,” Tyrone Hassel Jr. said outside the courtroom. “Sixty-five years is a life sentence. He’ll be 90. We have some closure because he did admit it, but we still lost my son.”
The father said he intends to speak at sentencings for Cuellar and Kemia Hassel.
“All I want is an apology from both of them, and that’s probably not going to happen,” he said.
Local officers who worked on the case were in the courtroom to hear Cuellar’s plea.
“We’re very happy with the outcome,” St. Joseph Township Police Chief Randy Leng said afterwards. “This was truly a team effort, between police agencies, the prosecutor’s office, the Army, everyone involved. We put a good case together and we’re very happy for the outcome for (Hassel’s) family.”
