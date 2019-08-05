2 dead in Dowagiac shooting

DOWAGIAC — A husband and wife are dead following a shooting in Dowagiac over the weekend.
Dowagiac police officers responded to a call at 8:45 p.m., Saturday in the 300 block of McOmber Street for a woman who had allegedly been shot by her husband, according to a news release by the Dowagiac Police Department.
Upon arriving on the scene, police found a 41-year-old man dead and his 49-year-old wife still alive, but suffering from what appeared to be a significant gunshot wound.
The woman was transported to Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead soon after her arrival.
Dowagiac Public Safety Director Steven L. Grinnewald said it does not appear that anyone else is involved from the shooting incident and there is “no risk or concerns for the safety of the community.”
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Dowagiac Police Department at 269-782-9743 or the Cass County Tip Line at 800-462-9328.