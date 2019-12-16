ST. JOSEPH — Police continue to investigate the connection between a shooting in Benton Township and a roll-over accident in St. Joseph that left one man dead and three injured Sunday morning.
St. Joseph Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker said his department is working with the Benton Township Police to determine if the death and injuries came from the shooting scene or from the accident.
He said at least one of the injured men had been shot. Upon further investigation, he said police were told about the altercation in Benton Township.
An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be performed today at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, he said.
Benton Township Chief of Police Brian Smit confirmed that his department is investigating a shooting scene near Blossom Acres Housing Complex, but had no further details.
The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety was called to the accident at 6:32 a.m. on Port Street in front of the Berrien County Jail, where one of the four occupants of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, Neubecker said.
All three injured men were taken to Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph with non-life-threatening injuries. Neubecker said it is unknown if any of the men were admitted to the hospital. He said no arrests have been made so far.
The cause of the car crash is being investigated by the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety in conjunction with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team, according to a news release from the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety.
Other agencies assisting at the scene and in the investigation were the Michigan State Police, Benton Harbor Police Department and Medic 1.
The names of the people involved are being withheld pending notification of family members.
