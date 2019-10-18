Deadline to raise park tax nearly here

ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County has the lowest millage for parks among the 23 counties in Michigan that levy this tax, the board of commissioners learned Thursday.
Those parks – Silver Beach, Rocky Gap, Love Creek, Madeline Bertrand, the History Center at Courthouse Square, and Galien River and Paw Paw River – draw thousands of visitors each year and have been featured in statewide publications and advertisements.
If commissioners decide to raise that 0.1 mills of taxes to 0.2 mills – generating an additional $400,000 a year – they will still have the second lowest millage in the state.
“I think our parks are far better than that, and we need to find a way to maintain that,” Commissioner Bill Chickering said as the board considers the recommendation from the county parks advisory board.
They have scheduled a discussion on the issue for next Thursday’s 8:30 a.m. session. Raising the tax without a public vote requires a public hearing to meet truth in taxation laws.
The calendar is running out for next year to get the tax on the rolls, Administrator Bill Wolf said. If the county wants to begin collecting the additional taxes for winter 2020, it needs to take action within two weeks to meet budget deadlines, he said.
Chickering said delaying construction until 2021 is “not acceptable.”
The parks board has recommended the tax increase to pay for needed repairs and replacements, including a new concession stand and playground equipment at Silver Beach, a shelter at Madeline Bertrand Park and other projects.
If the increase is approved, the additional cost for the average Berrien County property owner would be $9 a year.
Commissioners have expressed favoring setting an expiration date of three to four years on the millage increase. The current millage expires at the end of the year.
Commissioners want residents to know how the money is to be spent.
“I want to be very specific about where the money goes,” Commissioner Jim Curran said.
Commissioner Ezra Scott said he is against any tax increase, and he thinks that the county needs to live within its budget.
“Just because we can raise the millage doesn’t mean we should,” Scott said. “Show me how we can print the money and I’m good to go.”
The proposed projects are listed in the parks department’s five-year plan, which is being updated and will be finalized by December and submitted to the Department of Natural Resources. Having such a document allows the county to seek state grants.
Wolf said that items in the master plan aren’t absolute, and their progress can depend on other sources of funding and changing priorities. Going ahead with the actual spending for individual projects would come back to the board for approval.
Scott said that one of the items on the master plan list is the linear park proposed to be built in phases along Red Arrow Highway, from Bridgman to New Buffalo Township. He said he hears objections weekly from residents about the park that runs 13 miles through his district.
Commissioner Bob Harrison commented that many of the complaints have to do with changing Red Arrow Highway to three lanes, from four, and not the park concept itself. The restriping is being undertaken by the road department as a safety measure, and it cuts the cost of the park in half.
In the county’s personnel and human services committee, Commissioner Teri Freehling asked if the discussion should include looking at the fees charged at some of the parks.
Chickering said that raising the entrance fees for nonresidents to Silver Beach to $25 a day (with a smaller fee for residents) “still pales compared to parking in Chicago,” but doesn’t solve the funding issue.
“Is that realistic? I don’t think so,” Chickering said.
Parks officials point out that, at some point, raising fees too high reduces attendance and revenue. Parks Director Brian Bailey said the smaller increases at the gate at Silver Beach haven’t hurt attendance, where 35,000 out-of-county cars pass through the gates each summer.
Freehling suggested that voluntary donations could be accepted at such popular locations as Galien River Park. Bailey said that taking money would require expenses for staff and facilities.
Commissioner Dave Vollrath said that, if the county is going to undertake the kind of projects in the plan, it needs a source of revenue it can depend on.
