DECATUR — A Decatur man was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at a house in Decatur Township, police say.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release that the 42-year-old man was taken to the Van Buren County Jail on charges a warrant for failure to appear in a domestic assault case; possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; felony firearm; felon in possession of firearm; maintaining a drug house; and receiving and concealing stolen property.
The man, whose name was not released, was arrested after an investigation into illegal narcotics activities. A search warrant was obtained and detectives from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, along with deputies from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Response division, entered the house at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release.
Items found during the search included suspected methamphetamine, paraphernalia for using methamphetamine, a digital scale, a handgun and a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle.
A 47-year-old man was also at the home, but was not arrested at this time. Detectives will seek to charge him at a later date, according to the release. The incident was forwarded to the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office for review.