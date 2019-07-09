LACOTA — A 53-year-old Decatur area man died Sunday night after his vehicle went out of control on Baseline Road, struck a bridge and flipped over into a wooded area.
The accident occurred near 59th Street, in Geneva Township, according to a news release from Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott. First responders were alerted about the crash after a passerby noticed a red car on its roof, well off the road, at 9:37 p.m.
When first responders arrived they found the victim in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner, according to the release.
After investigating the accident scene, deputies believe the vehicle was westbound on Baseline Road near 59th Street when his vehicle went off the road, collided with a wooden bridge rail, launched into the trees and overturned several hundred feet from the bridge. South Haven Area Emergency Services staff used its jaws of life tool to extricate the victim.
Deputies believe the driver had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Van Buren County Sheriff’s office at 269-657-3101.