PAW PAW — The long-time treasurer of Decatur Township said the township may not pay the county for its cost of processing tax bills.
On Tuesday, Decatur Township Treasurer Jim Abshagen criticized the way the tax bills were handled and blamed County Treasurer Trisha Nesbitt, while addressing the Van Buren County Board of Commissioners. However, Nesbitt, speaking later, said the mistake was with the contractor.
Abshagen, who has been treasurer for 44 years, said he was planning to retire from that position next November. “Two weeks ago I was ready to turn in my resignation,” he told county commissioners. He said he’d never seen anything like it during his tenure.
Abshagen detailed the problems he has been experiencing with this year’s tax bills, along with what he has done to try to rectify things. He said Nesbitt wasn’t much help.
“In the last nine months I have been to her office 15 times,” Abshagen said, who added that she was never there.
In previous years the tax bills were printed and returned to him by the county’s department. This allowed him to put more than one bill – as many as 40 – in an envelope to save postage. He had purchased 2,500 stamps in preparation This time, however, he was bypassed when the printing company mailed each individual bill out to residents.
“How in the world can that be cheaper than us doing it?” Abshagen asked. This has caused problems with mortgages and people are calling. “I had 20 calls on Friday,” Abshagen said.
Abshagen said he was not allowed to proofread the tax bills, plus the format used didn’t have enough space to list all the line items, causing confusion.
The tax bills by law, according to Abshagen, are supposed to be mailed Dec. 1. This year, he said, he began receiving calls about the tax bills the day after Thanksgiving.
He also had problems entering payments into the system and had made calls to tech support. He tried again several days later. “It went through so I’m able to do payments now, so whatever the problem was they got it fixed,” Abshagen said.
The past treasurer, Karen Makay, would have solved problems with a phone call, according to Abshagen. He said he wished the county had appointed someone other than Nesbitt when Makay retired this year, suggesting another person working in the office. “I think that the girl that should have had the job was overlooked,” Abshagen said.
“Our township is refusing to pay the bill for the processing of our taxes and we meet Thursday night,” Abshagen said.
Nesbitt was not present at Tuesday’s commission meeting. But when interviewed in her office after the meeting, she said the fault lay with the contractor. The bills were supposed to be sent to the township treasurers, as Abshagen wanted, according to Nesbitt.
“There was an oversight in terms of sending those out,” Nesbitt said.
This was the first year of working with this mailing house. “I did apologize to Mr. Abshagen,” Nesbitt said.
Nesbitt added that she feels it’s an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Van Buren County.
Nesbitt is married to state Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton. She succeeded Makay in January of this year and will serve the remainder of Makay’s term, through 2020.
A committee selected Nesbitt “due to her record in government administration, experience managing budgets, and the ability to identify and implement creative solutions,” according to an HP story at the time of her appointment.