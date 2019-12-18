NILES — The husband of the woman sent to jail last week for embezzling more than $16,000 from an elderly man in Berrien Township is himself going to jail.
George Melvin Dunn, 64, of Pipestone Road in Eau Claire, pleaded guilty to attempted embezzlement of a vulnerable adult over $1,000 and less than $20,000 and was sentenced to five years probation, 270 days in jail with credit for nine days served, $17,748 in restitution and fines and costs. He cannot work in a job where he handle’s other people’s money.
Dunn was given a consecutive jail term of 30 days for contempt of court for having contact with his wife last week after her sentencing. Sherry Dunn called her husband over 20 times from the jail, which has earned her an extra 45 days in jail for violating her probation, according to court officials.
Sherry Dunn, 63, of Dean’s Hill Road in Berrien Center, was found guilty of embezzlement of a vulnerable adult over $1,000 and under $20,000 by a jury earlier this fall and was sentenced last week to five years probation, 180 days jail with credit for three days served, 200 hours of community service, $16,250 in restitution and $1,878 in fines and costs.
The couple rented a room from an elderly man in Berrien Township and took money from him, writing checks on his account to their own benefit. As Berrien County Trial Judge Charles LaSata noted Monday, the embezzlement left the victim, Hultreich “Rudi” Fitz, without money to pay his health insurance.
Judge LaSata noted that George Dunn has 35 prior convictions for everything from larceny, criminal sexual conduct and child abuse, to possession of stolen property, drugs and weapons charges. “There’s not a segment of American society you haven’t victimized,” he said.
“You’ve been very efficient in finagling your way around people,” he added. “The law protects minor children and vulnerable adults. The victim’s doctor said he has issues with dementia and memory and you recognized that and victimized him. … You’re just a despicable person.”
Dunn defended his actions. “The victim was the one who chose me,” he said. “There were some funds misappropriated. I did help him but what he wanted was not what I wanted. I pled guilty because I’m 64 years old and I can’t do 15 years in prison. If you asked the victim if he wanted me back, he would say yes.”