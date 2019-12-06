Demographer breaks down population trends

BENTON TOWNSHIP — When Eric Guthrie was a student getting into demographics, he was told he’d be studying three things: births, deaths and migration.
But Guthrie, now Michigan’s state demographer, soon found out that it wasn’t just three things, because those topics are so complicated and change over long periods of time for many different reasons and in different areas.
“Getting a handle on how these particular elements are changing in your region is very important for understanding the trajectory of your population,” he told a crowd at Lake Michigan College on Thursday morning.
LMC, Kinexus Group and Cornerstone Alliance hosted Guthrie for a free seminar on the topic of population trends in Southwest Michigan for area leaders and interested parties.
In addition to becoming state demographer in 2014, Guthrie is Michigan’s liaison with U.S. Census Bureau for most programs including population estimates, projection, data dissemination, and is an adviser to state leaders on issues related to population.
“I come to talk to people a lot about local population change, and what I’m talking about is not going to be a surprise to anybody, but it’s intended to show where we are and where we’re going,” he said. “If you don’t like what you’re seeing, then these data are that much more valuable to you because it shows you where your area will go if nothing changes and gives you a baseline for you to figure out where you want the data to go.”
He said while the birth to death ratio for Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties is about even right now, migration is really driving population change in Southwest Michigan into the future.
“That has to do a lot with population structure at the state level and changing fertility patterns,” Guthrie said.
He noted that if migration was zero – if we had the exact same people come into Michigan as leave – then the population would be in decline.
“About 2030 or so, the state is going to enter a period of natural decline, we’re going to see more deaths in the state than births,” Guthrie said. “It’s not going to be some sort of epidemic, but because we have a lot of persons that are aging and we’re not replacing them.”
Positive migration is expected though, because as baby boomers leave the workforce, it will pull people into the state to fill out those jobs, according to Guthrie.
“The state most likely state to produce an in-Michigan migrant is Michigan,” he said. “People who are born in Michigan are more likely to return to Michigan. And the next most likely states are states that touch Michigan.”
Another reason for positive population growth is international migration.
“Our international migration has been significantly large enough to offset domestic losses,” he said. “We are still a state that loses more people to other states than we get from other states.”
He said in Southwest Michigan, some increases in population are expected starting in the next couple of years, but it’s going to be area by area, and will never increase back up to its peak.
Guthrie said that communities that want to increase their population must do three things: maintain the people you have, be an attractive place to live and work, and make sure people who come to your community have a place they can live and are welcome.
“When we create communities that are welcome to migrants, we have to create communities that are welcome to all migrants,” he said. “Because the most likely origin point that is going to create a positive effect on the population is from outside the United States.”
Guthrie said that’s because international migrants tend to have higher levels of educational attainment, they tend to be more entrepreneurial and they tend to have higher fertility rates depending on where they’re coming from.
When it comes to maintaining populations and keeping young people in the community, he said it requires having a place for them.
“It’s recognizing your strengths and it’s different in every community, but they have to wrestle with it or they’re going to lose them,” he said.
