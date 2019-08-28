ST. JOSEPH — A former Berrien County sheriff’s deputy has admitted to brandishing a pistol during an off-duty incident in June near Bridgman, which led to charges and his firing.
Jacob Rosenthal, 24, of Bridgman, pleaded guilty earlier this week to brandishing a firearm, according to Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic. Rosenthal has been fired from the sheriff’s department and will be sentenced Friday by Berrien County Trial Court Judge Gordon Hosbein, who accepted his guilty plea.
Sepic said the plea was taken under Section 771.1 of the Michigan Code of Criminal Procedure, with a one-year term of probation. Under 771.1, if Rosenthal successfully completes probation, the conviction will come off his record. Sepic said there is nothing in the plea deal regarding jail time for the 93-day misdemeanor Rosenthal pleaded to.
The incident happened in the early afternoon of June 16 on California Road in Lake Township, according to a Berrien County Sheriff’s Department police report. It was a Sunday, and Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey was working a patrol shift for Baroda Lake Township Police when he was called to take a road rage complaint.
Gilchrist Iancu of Bridgman told Bailey he was driving on California Road in Bridgman when a vehicle began following him too closely. He said as he turned into a driveway, the driver gave him the middle finger and flashed a badge. He said the vehicle went around him and turned into a driveway a few doors down.
Iancu said he then got back on California Road heading south. He said the other vehicle backed out onto California Road and came north, so the vehicles were driver’s window to driver’s window. Iancu said the other driver asked him why he was following him, and displayed a badge and a gun.
After police arrived, Iancu provided a license plate number and Bailey discovered that the vehicle belonged to Jacob Rosenthal, who Bailey had recently hired as a sheriff’s deputy. At that point, Bailey turned the investigation over to a different police officer.
According to the police report Rosenthal, off-duty at the time, admitted to the investigating officer that he had given another driver the middle finger but repeatedly denied having a gun in his vehicle. He said he did display a badge but said he does not carry his gun unless he is going to work. Further, he said, he works for Berrien County and “wouldn’t be stupid and pull a gun out on somebody,” according to the police report.
After several denials, Rosenthal admitted to having a pistol but said he did not point it or wave it at anyone, the report said. Rosenthal said the driver in front of his vehicle had been traveling between 10 and 15 mph below the speed limit. He told the investigating officer that he had his gun on his lap because in a previous incident with a different driver, he had felt threatened. He said once he realized that the driver in this incident, Iancu, was “cool with him,” he put the gun away and that must have been what Iancu saw.
Undersheriff Chuck Heit said Rosenthal was hired to work full-time for the sheriff’s department April 28 and was fired June 24 due to the investigation of his off-duty conduct. He had previously worked part-time in the sheriff’s department tether department.
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa