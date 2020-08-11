More than 50,000 homes were left without power Monday night as heavy winds ripped through Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana, which caught the tail end of a powerful derecho storm that swept across the Midwest.
By 5 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana Michigan Power crews had restored electricity to about 50 percent of the 51,875 customers who lost service Monday. I&M said it had sent out more than 900 employees, contractors and personnel from other power companies to assist with the restoration effort Tuesday.
It would “likely be a multi-day restoration effort,” I&M officials said in a news release. The Benton Harbor area is expected to have power fully restored by 11 p.m. Friday. Other Southwest Michigan regions can expect to be restored by 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit said Tuesday that there were sporadic pockets of outages all over the county. However, the areas hit the hardest were the city of St. Joseph and Berrien Springs village, along with Royalton and St. Joseph townships.
“Trees were down and people’s items were on the lawn and blown away,” he said. “The lake may have taken some of that wind away. Not to minimize the people who have no power, but compared to Indiana and Illinois, we were much more fortunate.”
The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings in the Chicago area, and several funnel and rotating clouds were reported. However, no twisters and no deaths or injuries have been confirmed.
A derecho is a violent, prolonged wind event, produced along the leading edge of a widespread storm system. The huge storm front swept across Iowa, Illinois and into Indiana and Michigan packing winds of 40 to 70 mph, the National Weather Service reported, with some isolated gusts reaching over 100 mph. Those fronts eventually made their way across Lake Michigan or skirted around the bottom of the lake.
Peak wind gusts of 66 mph were reported in Benton Harbor, causing moderate damage across parts of Southwest Michigan.
I&M said numerous trees and tree branches that toppled onto power lines were a major cause of the outages, which occurred across the utility company’s service territory. Crews found at least 50 broken or damaged poles on Tuesday.
By 5 p.m. Tuesday, Southwest Michigan still had nearly 15,000 customers without power, with the majority from the Benton Harbor/St. Joseph, which had 13,600 remaining outages.
Steve Neubecker, director of St. Joseph Public Safety Department, said there was a significant amount of businesses and homes along Niles Avenue without power. Traffic was slowed early on as traffic lights were also out in many parts of the city. Many businesses also were closed for the day due to the loss of power.
Neubecker said a portion of Lakeview Avenue was blocked to traffic and two houses sustained minor house damage from fallen trees and other debris.
“It’s pretty major for as short as it was,” Neubecker said, referring to the storm. “It dealt a lot of damage.”
Neubecker said the St. Joseph River surged by about a foot during the hour-long rainstorm. However, the river level then dropped to its prior mark after another hour. Neubecker said fortunately the river receded before reaching any houses.
I&M had previously restored power to more than 11,000 customers – most in the South Bend and Elkhart area – who lost power as the result of an unrelated storm early Monday.
I&M is asking residents to stay away from any downed wires, and to report them by calling 1-800-311-4634, or simply calling 911.