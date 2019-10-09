Developer presses pause on Royalton apartments

ST. JOSEPH — A developer who approached Royalton Township earlier this year with the idea of building luxury apartments has since withdrawn their request for review.
Greg Fenner was granted conceptual approval in May from the township for a planned unit development that would bring a number of what are being described as luxury apartments to the site of the Sunset Coast Golf Center, which recently closed.
However, at a planning commission meeting Monday night, Fenner told planners he was withdrawing a request for review over acquiring a Planned Unit Development for the property.
Township Building Inspector Bill Boyd said no reason was given for Fenner’s withdrawal. But Boyd said this sort of practice occurs regularly with larger developments.
“He gave us ample time and made it clear he would be back, but wasn’t sure when,” Boyd said Tuesday. “When he’s ready, he’ll submit them for a preliminary review.”
Fenner could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Fenner, who began work on Maiden Lane Cottages in Lincoln Township three years ago, told Royalton trustees that he wants to build apartments on 14.3 acres of the property that borders Maiden Lane and Niles Road.
Fenner and the property’s owner came to an agreement in January. The number of apartments planned at the site has not been disclosed.
“I’m calling it a luxury rental community,” Fenner said in a previous interview with The Herald-Palladium. “They will be apartments, not standalone condos or houses. I am planning on garages for the property. These will be fairly nice apartments.”
The PUD that Fenner is requesting for the project calls for a multi-family residential in the back of the property.
Royalton Township has a three-part approval process for a PUD. With the conceptual approval in hand, Fenner still needs to secure preliminary and final approvals through the board of trustees and planning commission.
The proposed project comes after Fenner wrapped up the first phase of work at the condominium neighborhood nearby in Lincoln Township.
Referred to as Maiden Lane Cottages, Fenner’s development includes a private road with an entrance and exit flowing into Maiden Lane.
