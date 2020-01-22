BENTON HARBOR — A new fixed bus route serving Benton Harbor and Benton Township residents is offering free rides through the end of February, according to a news release from the Twin Cities Area Transportation Authority (TCATA).
The new Yellow Route will start at TCATA headquarters in downtown Benton Harbor and has stops at Benton Manor, KPEPE, Blossom Acres, Buss Housing, the Boys & Girls Club and Intercare.
The Yellow Route will run 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The route feeds into the Blue and Red routes with a free transfer. TCATA is popularly known as Dial-A-Ride.
"This new service expands our fixed route coverage area and links several population centers with popular destinations like the Boys and Girls Club and Intercare," TCATA Executive Director Paul Gillespie said in the release. "Fixed routes are cheaper and more predictable than our Dial-A-Ride service and by offering free rides for the first six weeks, we hope to get people to try out the new route and see if it works for them."
For more information, call 927-2268 or visit the TCATA website at mywaythere.org.