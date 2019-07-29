ST. JOSEPH — “For Each and All: America’s Constitution and the Antislavery Movement,” a discussion on political interpretations of the U.S. Constitution before the Civil War will be held at the Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, 601 Main St., St. Joseph, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. Admission is free and a $5 donation is suggested.
The talk will be led by Christopher Momany, whose current research explores the relationship between antebellum philosophical ethics and the antislavery movement.
Today most scholars agree that before the Civil War the Constitution allowed, and perhaps even protected slavery. The majority in antebellum America, both North and South, also held this view. Yet a vocal minority believed that the Constitution was a charter for political action against slavery.
Frederick Douglass came to this conviction, and later, Martin Luther King, Jr. worked from the same tradition. Lesser know abolitionists before the Civil War – some from Michigan – laid the foundation for this interpretation. Essential to this movement was an answer to the question: Who is meant by “We the People?”
Momany brings this fascinating and often overlooked story to life and points to its relevance for our time. He is active in the national organization of scholars known as “Historians Against Slavery” and the Toni Morrison Society. He was instrumental in seeing that a Morrison Society “Bench by the Road” be placed in Adrian, Michigan to honor those who traveled the Underground Railroad, the 22nd in a series that reaches around the world.
Admission to all Heritage Museum exhibits is free.