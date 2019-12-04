EAU CLAIRE — With memories still fresh of last winter’s bad weather and nine snow days, the Eau Claire school district is trying something different this year and ending first semester classes this month, before the holiday break.
Superintendent Ann Shell said she and other district officials decided to try the new semester format this year to see how it works for students and staff. She noted that one other area school district, Bridgman, has already gone to a schedule in which first semester classes end in December. Bridgman also starts fall classes before Labor Day.
This year, the new format means that the first semester classes end Dec. 19, before the start of the two week holiday break. Normally, the first semester ends in late January.
“It’s easier to end the semester before the holiday break,” Shell said. “Last year we had so many snow days that we didn’t have finals until February. When kids came back from the break, it felt like test-test-test with the finals and then the assessment tests in the spring.”
She said the district is looking at eventually going to a trimester schedule which she believes will provide more time for instruction. She said the current format, with the first semester classes ending in December, will give staff time to do district assessments in January before the state testing starts later in the spring.
On Tuesday the district opened schools of choice applications for the second semester. Shell acknowledged that the switch in schedules might keep some students from transferring to Eau Claire. “We may get less students but that’s OK,” she said. “We only have one schools of choice opening in each grade.”
The school board held its monthly workshop session Monday and will hold their regular meeting for December on Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. in the high school media center.