EAU CLAIRE — With the start of school just around the corner, Eau Claire school board members are making sure they have everything in place for the start of the school year in early September.
In addition to making sure staff is in place at their meeting this week, school board members approved the district’s participation in the state’s School Drinking Water Training Program, Superintendent Ann Shell said. The program is sponsored by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Michigan Department of Education.
The program’s goal is to reduce the risk of lead exposure in school drinking water in school districts around the state. It is free to participating school districts, providing them with free resources to perform on-site assessments of drinking water facilities and develop a sampling plan for each school building.
Shell said other resources available include training and guidance on how to collect water samples, interpret results and reduce the risk of lead in the drinking water by taking simple, appropriate actions. Taking part in the program allows districts to be eligible for school drinking water sampling and testing for lead. The program starts in October.
Information provided by the state shows that exposure to lead can cause damage to children’s brain and nervous systems and lead to learning and behavior problems, slowed growth and development and hearing and speech problems.
In other action at this week’s meeting, Shell said the board decided to switch its general fund and food service accounts from Chemical Bank to Honor Credit Union. She said it was a matter of Honor offering the district better rates.
Board members accepted three resignations and made three hires. She said the only teaching opening the district has at present is in the fifth-grade.
The board approved the administration’s recommendation to continue with tackle football for the Rocket Football program. She said members believe that tackle football is just as safe as having kids running full speed without helmets. The Michigan High School Athletic Association is asking districts to take action on the issue.
The district will hold two back-to-school events next Tuesday. Shell reported that the Lybrook open house set for 5-6:30 p.m. and the Middle/High School event starting at 6:30 p.m.
Students can come to pick up their new schedules, sign up to be part of a club or group and meet new staff members. Each school will be providing refreshments including ice cream, hot dogs, chips and bottled water.
The middle/high school event will be in the gym and also feature skits to show students what behavior expectations will be for the coming year as well as reviewing the student handbooks.