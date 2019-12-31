Legendary Lakeshore coach Denny Dock continued his success on the softball diamond in 2019 — and announced his return to the football field as well.
Dock guided Lakeshore's softball team to a state runner-up finish in Division 2. With just one senior on the roster, the Lancers knocked off Eaton Rapids 8-1 in the semifinals.
Lakeshore couldn't bring home Dock's eighth state softball title, however, falling to defending champion Escanaba 7-3 in the title game.
Dock was then brought back as Lakeshore's football coach in November. He compiled a 209-64 record leading the Lancers before retiring in 2013.
Two local teams won state championships — Bridgman girls cross country in Division 4, and Coloma girls bowling in Division 3.
Karsyn Stewart placed third and Arie Hackett sixth to lead the Bees to their first state championship since 1987, when they won in both baseball and boys golf.
Mikaela Owen ran on the Bridgman cross country team, but was much better at running shorter distances. Owen claimed two individual Division 4 state track titles, winning the 100 and 200-meter dashes. She was also runner-up in the 400 and the long jump.
Coloma won its second girls bowling state title. Emily Feldten had the winning roll as the Comets edged Birch Run 1,112-1,104 in the final match. Lainey Meader also finished as runner-up in the Division 3 individual tournament.
Coloma's Zach Goodline was the 2019 Herald-Palladium Senior Male Athlete of the Year. Goodline scored more than 2,000 career points in basketball over his career, and also led the Comets to the football playoffs as starting quarterback. He is currently on the Oakland University men's basketball team.
St. Joseph's Courtney Farrish was the 2019 Herald-Palladium Senior Female Athlete of the Year. Farrish led the Bears to a Division 1 district softball championship, and ranks among the MHSAA career leaders in home runs. She'll begin her softball career for Western Michigan in the spring.
The Western Amateur made its return to the Point O'Woods Golf & Country Club, which hosted the event from 1971-2008.
The tournament produced a surprise winner in 31-year-old NHL referee Garrett Rank, who bested a field consisting largely of the nation's top college golfers.
Rank defeated Daniel Wetterich 3&2 in the championship match.
RedBud MX in Buchanan was again the host of the Circle K RedBud National, part of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Eli Tomac won the 450 class and Dylan Ferrandis took the 250 class.
Jean Klock Park in Benton Harbor hosted the Maytag Ironman 70.3 Steelhead Triathlon on June 30 rather than its traditional August date. The change didn't dampen interest, as more than 2,000 athletes participated.
Andrew Starykowicz was the first to finish in a time of 3:47.10, and Jackie Hering was the top female finisher in 4:08.21.