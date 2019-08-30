Doing something about it

SOUTH HAVEN — Scott Hite is on a mission to prevent mass shootings from happening.
Earlier this year the 57-year-old Kalamazoo man, who has a second residence in South Haven, created WaitOneDotOrg, a hotline for people contemplating violence with firearms. Then he got on his bike and has spent the entire summer trekking across the United States, along a 3,325-mile route, to raise awareness about the hotline and website, WaitOne.org. He expects to complete his trip next week sometime in South Haven.
“There has not been any hotline for people contemplating violence with firearms in the past,” Hite said. “It’s important that people contemplating violence with firearms have a confidential hotline to reach out to.”
Hite said he came up with the idea for a hotline in 2015 after a spate of mass shootings, but ended up putting it off due to back surgery and the time it took him to recuperate.
But the idea resurfaced earlier this year when he saw a YouTube video recounting the mass shooting in 2014 at a movie theater in Colorado.
“The shooter called a mental health hotline immediately prior to entering the theater, and there was no answer,” Hite said. “When I heard the shooter describe the call as ‘one last chance to see if I should turn back or not,’ the toll-free hotline became an immediate necessity. If it’s possible for one last chance for a mass shooter, then there is a last chance for an urban gang member, for a gunman in a dispute, for someone in a domestic disturbance and many other situations. The hotline is one last chance and one last hope to wait one second, wait one minute, wait and call.”
Right now, Hite is the primary person manning the hotline, which is simultaneously connected to three cell phones he carries with him.
“The calls are confidential with no intention of reporting anything or anyone to authorities. The central goal is to provide an outlet to reach out before using firearms to harm others,” he said. “There will also be coordinated mental health services for the caller where the caller is located, when possible.” However, he went on to say, confidentiality for someone contemplating a mass shooting may have to be reported to the FBI.
“The current obstacle is waiting for the FBI to provide written guidance on the ‘Duty to Report’ when a caller is too descriptive of planned violence,” Hite said. “There is criminal liability that needs to be clarified in writing by the FBI.”
Hite also said he’s in the process of obtaining status as a nonprofit.
He hasn’t received many calls yet because most people don’t know the hotline exists, hence the bike trip to raise awareness and to raise money, if possible.
“I’m 57 years old and plan to run the organization as long as I can,” Hite said. “After that, the goal is for WaitOneDotOrg to be able to continue to exist without me.”
An avid bicyclist and kayaker, Hite set up his route along byways he was familiar with along the Mississippi and Missouri river, primarily. His journey has taken him through Illinois, Missouri, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
He hauls 70 pounds of equipment on a trailer behind his bike. It contains cell phones, a GPS satellite tracker and other computer equipment, a three-men tent, sleeping pads, sleeping bags, clothing, food, a cookstove, bicycle tools and spare spokes.
“I’ve broke about 15 spokes,” he said.
By night Hite sleeps in campgrounds or at the homes of friends he has met over the years when he was taking kayaking trips. During the day he gets on his bike and spreads the word about his hotline.
He’s gotten quite a bit of attention from newspaper and media outlets.
“A lot of what will make WaitOne effective is appropriate advertising,” he said. “Along with getting the nonprofit status, much of the initial work is going to be developing posters, stickers and other advertising. Gun stores have indicated interest in putting a poster in their store, especially if given a choice of which poster. A whole lot of the future effectiveness of the hotline will be how many people see (833) WAIT ONE and understand the purpose of the hotline.”
As he’s traveled throughout the Midwest, receptiveness to the hotline has somewhat surprised him.
“A big part of the trip was to gauge what people thought of the hotline and whether it would work,” Hite said in an email interview while tenting in the rain near Waukesha, Wis. “The response was better than I expected in every way. The trip and the people along the way bolstered my determination and resolve.”