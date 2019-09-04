Dollar General opens in old Family Video store

ST. JOSEPH — Just two months after Family Video closed along Cleveland Avenue in St. Joseph, a Dollar General store has opened in its spot.
Dollar General, at 2108 S. Cleveland Ave., will celebrate its official grand opening 8 a.m. Saturday with prizes and special deals.
The first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways, according to a news release from the store.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
The discount retailer bought the entire lot, located on the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Hilltop Road, from Family Video when the store closed in July.
Dollar General previously had a location in St. Joseph, along Napier Avenue, that closed about four years ago.
Stores employ between six to 10 people, depending on the need. Interested applicants should check the store’s website, at www.dollargeneral.com.
With the addition of this store, there are about 25 Dollar General stores in Southwest Michigan, one in almost every community.
