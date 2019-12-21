I’ve heard that domestic disputes tend to be some of the most troublesome calls that police take. What percentage of calls would you estimate police spend on “domestic” situations? Do you typically see a rise in domestic dispute calls around the holidays? – Anonymous
There is no simple answer to this complex question. A “domestic” situation can fall into several crime categories. Homicide, criminal sexual conduct, assault, child abuse, trespassing and family troubles, just to name a few.
A domestic relationship in the state of Michigan is defined as one of the following:
- Spouse or former spouse,
- Resides or has resided in the same household,
- Have a child in common together,
- Has or has had a dating relationship together.
If any call a police officer responds to involves a domestic relationship, then it may be a domestic situation. There is no steadfast number of domestic dispute/situations calls, due to the number of other types of crimes it can be combined with.
In my personal experience, I have not seen a rise of domestic calls around the holidays. I have seen a rise in retail frauds and drunk driving. So remember to pay for your items and get a designated driver this holiday season.