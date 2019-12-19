Don't be fooled by those lying puppy dog eyes

ST. JOSEPH — Few things pull at a person’s heartstrings as tightly as an adorable puppy.
Scammers know this and, unfortunately, a St. Joseph woman recently fell victim and learned the hard way. Cindy Davies says she lost $500 in an online scam when she was attempting to get a new puppy while grieving the loss of her 10-year-old emotional support dog.
And she’s not alone. Troy Baker is manager of communications for the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. He said the number of reported puppy scams is on the rise and that people shopping online for a pet, especially during this holiday season, need to be leery and use caution. He urges consumers to visit BBB.org/ScamTracker to report scams, and to see what scams are prevalent in their areas.
Cindy Davies lost her miniature dachshund, Baldwin, Oct. 28 to pancreatitis and Cushing’s disease. His coat was Piebald, a distinct white coat with patches of gray, black or brown. So when Davies went online and found 11-week-old Chico on the website 5stardachshunds.com, it was love at first sight. He had the unique Piebald coat and he looked to be a fun-loving dog that would be perfect for apartment living.
Davies, who lives on Social Security, sent two payments of $320 and $180 to buy the dog for $500. But the puppy never arrived on a plane to Midway Airport in Chicago as promised, and Davies has never heard back from the would-be seller.
“My Baldwin was an emotional support dog. He was 10 years old, and I had him since he was a puppy. I need a dog, and I really enjoy dachshunds. I really want a dachshund,” Davies said.
Davies said she sent her final payment of $180 on Dec. 3, and got an email back saying the breeder needed one day’s notice to fly the dog to Chicago.
“So I contacted them on the 13th and said I would like the dog delivered to Midway the next day, and my daughter was going to pick the dog up. They sent me an email back and said they’d arrange it. I got concerned toward the end of the day, so I sent a couple of emails and got no response. I’ve never heard from them again. Then I contacted the Better Business Bureau,” Davies said. “Now I have to save up for another dog. I have no way to get my money back.”
Davies said she now is searching the local shelters for a dachshund.
Baker said the BBB looked into Davies’ report and found the website 5stardachshunds.com to indeed be a scam. The site does not list a telephone number. He said two almost identical sites, ebonydachshunds.com and michaeldachshunds.com, also appear to be running scams.
Baker said the BBB 2018 Risk Report, released earlier this year, found that of all online purchase scams, the riskiest were puppy scams.
“That’s because they are among the most likely scams for people to come across, a high rate of people lose money, and they involve the highest median loss of all online purchase scams,” Baker said.
He said the BBB office serving Western Michigan, representing 38 counties, receives several reports a month of pet scams. Nationwide, the BBB had received 5,879 such reports this year as of November, and expects that number to reach 6,466 by the end of the year.
Baker said the best way a person can avoid being scammed is to never buy a pet that cannot be seen, held and touched before handing over money. He said a woman in the Traverse City area recently paid for a dog she was to pick up in Ohio. As soon as she made arrangements to see the dog, the deal was off and the seller disappeared, Baker said.
He said BBB representatives teach lessons in high schools and, “Our number one advice is if you can’t hold, pet or see the animal in person, don’t buy the dog. If you or someone you know can’t verify in person that it’s not a scam, don’t buy it.”
Baker said there are a limited number of breeders who do have legitimate websites. He said if a website has no phone number, that’s a big red flag.
“A legitimate breeder will want to interview you as much as you want to interview them,” he said. “They care about where their dogs end up. They’ll want you to visit the dog.”
Baker said that although the BBB can ask the internet service provider to flag a website as a scam, “Sometimes they do and sometimes they don’t.” And there’s usually nothing law enforcement can do because so many of these scams originate in far away places such as Nigeria.
“Our best weapon is education,” Baker said. “If consumers don’t fall for these scams, the scammers will lose their power.”
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa