DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac police arrested a man early Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a chainsaw blade and a small bat. The woman’s injuries were minor, according to Public Safety Director Steven Grinnewald. The woman told police the man had been swinging the blade at her.
The man, whose name was withheld pending arraignment, is charged with felonious/aggravated assault and was taken to the Cass County jail. Police did not release the woman’s name.
Police were called at about 3:15 a.m. by a woman who said she’d been assaulted by a family member at a residence in the 100 block of Jay Street. A stand-off with police ended without incident at about 7:45 a.m. after police obtained a search warrant and the man, 53, came out. Another man at the same residence was arrested on an outstanding warrant, Grinnewald said.
Due to the demeanor of the suspect and the seemingly violent nature of the initial assault, officers utilized the Cass County Warrant Service Team to assist in executing the search warrant, Grinnewald said.
The location of this incident was across the street from a school bus pick-up location. Officers coordinated with Dowagiac school transportation officials and provided security at the location for students waiting to be picked up by the bus. Officers made sure that students did not walk near the residence where the incident occurred and escorted those coming to the bus stop. At no time were any students in danger during this incident, Grinnewald said.
Dowagiac Police were assisted on the scene by the Pokagon Tribal Police, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Pride Care Ambulance, and the Dowagiac Fire Department.
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa