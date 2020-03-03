civil war pic

Soldiers of the 19th Michigan Infantry pose in front of the L.J. Pray Building during a reunion in Dowagiac, sometime during the 1880s.

 Photo provided

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Area History Museum has announced its 2020 Spring Lecture Series, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with John Urschel presenting “Dowagiac in the Civil War.”

The lecture series runs through June.