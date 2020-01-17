SOUTH HAVEN — For more than a decade a piece of property in the heart of the city’s central business district sat vacant – the historic church that once dominated the site was condemned in 2007 and finally torn down.
But new life has taken over the .3-acre lot in the form of a brand new $3.8 million, three-story mixed-use building.
Situated at the corner of Huron and Center streets, South Haven Center is now open. The brick and steel structure took more than a year to build and contains 2,500-square-feet of retail space on the first floor and 18 apartments on the upper floors.
Each of the one- and two-bedroom living spaces has balconies that overlook either Center Street or the city’s downtown pavilion and Dyckman Park.
“I don’t know of anyplace like this in South Haven,” South Haven Center apartment manager Marie Mielke said. “There’s not too many places where you have a view of the downtown like this.”
The opening of South Haven Center marks the first time in a couple of decades that new apartments have been built in the city’s downtown. The Dockside Apartment complex on Williams Street, constructed in the 1990s, were the last ones.
City officials are welcoming the new apartments, and there are 18 more new units proposed by developer Randy Locker.
According to a study prepared last year by Community Research Services of St. Johns, there is a need for 60 market-rate apartments in the vicinity of downtown, and an additional 30 to 40 non-subsidized senior apartment units.
South Haven Center already has tenants, Mielke said. “We have had tenants from the day we opened. I have shown the apartments many times.”
Apartments range in size from 630-975 square feet and cost from $1,400 to $1,850 per month to lease.
To help make the mixed-use complex a reality, South Haven city officials granted a 10-year tax abatement to developer Matthew O’Connor, who owns the facility. The abatement will result in a savings of $646,672 over the next decade for South Haven Center, according to city officials.
Under Michigan Public Act 210, a municipality can create a commercial rehabilitation district that would freeze the taxable value of a property at pre-project levels for up to 10 years. In other words, the developer would only pay taxes on the property itself, not the improvements that are made. However,the improvements would still be subject to school operating taxes.