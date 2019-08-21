ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County has announced vacancies on three of its boards, and one person who volunteers will have a big stethoscope to fill on the Board of Health.
Dr. John Carter, 86, a retired cardiologist and pioneering physician, will be leaving the Board of Health, which he joined in 2005. Gillian Conrad, communications director for the Berrien County Health Department, said Carter’s last meeting will be Oct. 2.
It will be the end of 56 years of service to public health in the Twin Cities for Carter, who opened his first practice here in 1963. Within five years of establishing his practice, he was named chief of staff of Mercy Hospital in Benton Harbor. He was instrumental in starting intensive care units in St. Joseph, South Haven, Watervliet, Dowagiac, Niles and Berrien Center, and he was one of the first area doctors certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
In addition to his age, Carter said he thinks that someone from Spectrum Health – which merged with Lakeland last year – should serve on the board.
“I love the Board of Health,” Carter said. “People here should be very proud of the health department.”
Carter served on the boards of Mercy and Lakeland hospitals from 1971 to 2008. He last worked at Cedarwood Medical Center in St. Joseph, retiring in 1998. For Carter, retirement was a relative term, as he continued to serve on community boards, including with the Heritage Museum, serving two terms as president and one as board secretary. He is an emeritus board member and volunteers at the museum once a week.
United Way of Southwest Michigan presented Carter the Margaret B. Upton Volunteer Leadership Award for 2013. Carter was an honorary chairman of the fundraising effort for the restoration of the St. Joseph lighthouses in 2013.
Along with Dr. William Bock, a retired surgeon, Carter researched and created a History Wall for Lakeland Health. They also published a book on this history.
Carter, an Indiana native who grew up in western Michigan, graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School in 1957, interned at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, then started his residency in internal medicine at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit in 1958. He served as a doctor in the Air Force from 1959-61 and returned to complete his residency in 1963.
As part of the Board of Health, Carter and six colleagues provide oversight of the health department, which covers a wide range of services, from prenatal care to childhood vaccinations and vision and hearing screenings, flu shots, restaurant and water inspections, substance abuse prevention and health data collection.
The applicant for the board opening must be a person licensed in Michigan to practice medicine as an M.D. or doctor of osteopathic medicine. The term is for five years and the board meets at 8 a.m. on the first Wednesday of the month.
Other open positions
The Berrien County Parks and Recreation Commission has one vacancy on its seven-member panel, with the pending retirement of Julia Lasata, who has served for more than 35 years. The residence of the applicant shall be considered when determining the appointment. Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m., 4-5 times a year at various locations. The term is for three years.
The Mental Health Authority, which oversees the Riverwood Center, has one vacancy. The composition of the Mental Health Authority shall be representative of providers of mental health services, recipients or primary consumers of mental health services, agencies, and occupations having a working involvement with mental health services and the general public. The terms for the Mental Health Authority are three years and the meetings are held at 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Riverwood Center, 1485 S. M-139, Benton Harbor.
Anyone interested in serving may contact the Berrien County Administration office at 983-7111, Ext. 8095, or email akrieger@berriencounty.org, or download an application from the www.berriencounty.org website. The application period is open through Friday, Aug. 30.
