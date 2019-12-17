ST. JOSEPH — The Holidays are a time for family, friends, and co-workers to celebrate.
But area police want to help ensure those celebrations don’t result in tragedy.
The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign starts Wednesday and sheriff’s offices in Berrien and Van Buren counties are among 109 Michigan law enforcement agencies in 24 counties that will participate.
“During this period, local law enforcement will show zero-tolerance for drunk and drugged driving. With increased enforcement and increased messages about the dangers of driving impaired, we aim to drastically reduce crashes, fatalities, and injuries on our roadways,” Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Robert Boyce said in a news release.
“We understand that during the holidays, people are busy checking items off their to-do list and attending parties. We need people to remember – it’s up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober, not just during the holidays, but all year long,” Boyce added.
The nationwide campaign is a partnership between the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and the local police agencies. It runs through Jan. 1, 2020, and is intended to encourage safe and sober driving and help spread the message about the dangers of impaired driving.
Boyce said statistics show that a lot of work remains to be done to put an end to impaired driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver during December 2018.
In 2018 there were 9,786 alcohol-involved crashes with 315 alcohol-involved fatalities in Michigan. Also in 2018 there were 2,636 drug-involved crashes and 247 drug-involved fatalities in the state.
“This is why the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is working hard to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death,” Boyce said. “Drunk driving isn’t the only risk on the road. If drivers are impaired by any substance – alcohol or drugs – they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Driving while Impaired is illegal, period. If you feel different, you drive different. It is essential to plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. There are just no excuses.”