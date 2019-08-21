ST. JOSEPH — A man who allegedly was driving drunk when he disregarded a stop sign and his car hit another vehicle, killing four people, has been charged with murder.
Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic announced Tuesday that Dub Alan Collins, 54, of Buchanan, has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder, punishable by life, or any term of years in prison.
The Aug. 2 crash on Main Street at Miller Road in Buchanan Township killed Robert Klint, 66, his wife Melissa Klint, 60, and their daughter, Landyn Klint, 22, all of Sawyer; and Kent Williamson, 52, of Ruckersville, Va. All four died at the crash scene, Sepic said.
Collins is further charged with four counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony; one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, a five-year felony; one count of operating while intoxicated, third offense; a five-year felony; one count of operating while license suspended, second offense, a one-year misdemeanor; and one count of open alcohol container in a vehicle, a 93-day misdemeanor.
The Klint vehicle was traveling south on Main when Collins, who was traveling west on Miller Road allegedly blew through a stop sign at Miller and Main, crashing into the Klint vehicle broadside on the driver’s side, Sepic said in a news release.
“It is alleged that Collins’ intoxication, excessive speed and disregard for a stop sign knowingly created a very high risk of death or great bodily harm, knowing that death or such harm would be the likely result of his actions,” Sepic wrote. “Knowingly creating such a high risk is one of the intent elements of second-degree murder.
Collins’ wife, Heather, 38, also of Buchanan, was a passenger in his vehicle. Both were injured and were taken to a South Bend hospital. Sepic said his office is still waiting for results of a blood sample taken at the hospital, but evidence at the scene suggested alcohol intoxication by Dub Collins.
Collins was on parole and is being held by the Michigan Department of Corrections. He will be arraigned in Berrien County Trial Court once he is brought back, Sepic said.
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa