BENTON HARBOR — The driver who was injured when he crashed his vehicle while allegedly fleeing from police has been identified as Curtis Duane Dawson Jr., 22, of Benton Township.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Steven Barker said Dawson was in stable condition Saturday at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
According to police, the incident began at about 8:30 p.m. Friday when state troopers spotted a vehicle without a license plate, traveling at a high rate of speed on Colfax Avenue in Benton Harbor.
Police said they tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped off traveling south on Colfax into Benton Township. Police gave chase and, during the pursuit, the driver lost control of his vehicle south of Elmside Road, crossed the center line and slammed into a utility pole.
The driver, the only occupant of the car, was ejected as the car rolled over. The driver was taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, then flown to Butterworth in Grand Rapids.
Police said the crash remains under investigation and it is not known whether alcohol was a factor. State police were assisted by Benton Township police and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.
