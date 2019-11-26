BRIDGMAN — State police had not released the names Monday of two people, including a state trooper, who were injured after police tried to stop a vehicle on eastbound I-94 near Sawyer early Monday morning.
Police said troopers had stopped the vehicle for speeding just after 3 a.m. but, when one of the troopers went to make contact with the occupants the driver sped away, causing a minor injury to the trooper, who was standing near the stopped vehicle.
The troopers began a pursuit of the suspect vehicle which continued east on I-94, exited at Red Arrow Highway in Bridgman, then got back on I-94 traveling west, according to a state police news release.
Police said that as the suspect vehicle began to merge onto I-94 westbound, it collided with a semi tractor-trailer traveling in the right lane. The suspect vehicle lost control, began rolling over and collided with a second semi traveling in the middle lane. The driver of one of the semis was taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, with non-life threatening injuries.
The other semi driver did not receive any injuries, and non of the four occupants of the suspect vehicle were injured, according to police. The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to jail on charges of driving while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding police and resisting/obstructing police.
Police said the suspect vehicle was a 2011 Jeep Cherokee and all the occupants are from the Chicago area. The crash caused westbound I-94 near Bridgman to be closed for three hours. State police were assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Bridgman police, Chikaming Township police and the Bridgman Fire Department.