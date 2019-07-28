What’s the likelihood someone would be pulled over for eating while driving their car? Does it vary by officer or do most let that kind of thing go? Also, does the type of food alter an officer’s decision? For example, would just snacking on a Slim Jim versus eating a sub sandwich differ in an officer’s mind?
Sincerely, John W. from St. Joseph
Hi John W., thank you for the question.
Michigan has a distracted driving law (257.602b) which prohibits reading, typing and texting on a mobile device. Eating is not specifically listed as a prohibited act while driving in the car.
Eating, however, can be very distracting and if it affects the way you drive or you are involved in an accident you can be ticketed. I have seen cars run onto the shoulder and into oncoming traffic by people who are eating in the car and not paying attention. According to the NHTSA, between 2012 and 2017 nearly 20,000 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver.
If you decide that you must have something to eat while driving, snacking on something like a Slim Jim that would not require much thought or effort to eat would be a good choice. Eating a sandwich is much more difficult with one hand and requires more attention, so yes, that is a bad idea. Very distracting and very messy!
Please remember that distracted driving is dangerous. Pay attention to the road and other traffic and make sure everyone in your car is buckled up. We want you to “arrive alive.”