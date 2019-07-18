EAU CLAIRE — This week’s Eau Claire Board of Education meeting featured evaluation results for Superintendent Ann Shell as well as personnel moves and hirings.
Shell is starting her second year as the Eau Claire superintendent and her third year with the district. She was hired as the curriculum director in 2017 and was named superintendent last year after the unexpected death of David Gray.
Assistant Superintendent Shane Lausch said Tuesday that board members gave Shell an “effective” rating after finishing the evaluation process earlier this month. He said board members did not act on a contract extension or possible pay raise for Shell who is out of the country on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic.
Lausch reported that the evaluation process involved a number of steps over the past several weeks including a self-evaluation by Shell, an evaluation by district staff members and administrators and an evaluation by board members.
The effective rating is the second highest rating a superintendent can get, just below highly effective. Rules adopted by the state a few years ago require school boards adopt evaluation methods for superintendents that include not only performance evaluations but student scores.
In personnel moves and hirings, board members approved hiring Craig Fisher as the new high school assistant principal, dean of students and athletic director. He succeeds Lausch who had held those posts. Fisher is an Eau Claire native and taught previously in the Lawton schools.
The district now has its administrative team in place for the 2019-20 year. Board members hired New Buffalo social studies teacher Tracy Ripley as the new middle/high school principal in June.
Lausch remains with the district with the new titles of assistant superintendent and director of operations. He said Tuesday that his office will continue to be at the high school but he will be spending time in all the district’s buildings during the school day.
Other hires approved at Monday’s meeting included Ann Geraci as a high school English language arts teacher, Jeff de Varona as a high school math teacher, James Richards as a high school math teacher and Melaina Von Behren as a social worker at Lybrook Elementary School.
Board members approved partnering with the national W-A-Y program for the district’s alternative education program. Other area districts including Niles and Watervliet already use that program.