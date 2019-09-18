EAU CLAIRE — Two local projects are getting the green light after action Monday by the Eau Claire school board and the Eau Claire Village Council.
The village council and the school board both gave approval to agreements with Indiana Michigan Power to replace streetlights in the village, including 17 lights around school district property. Superintendent Ann Shell and Village Clerk Shawn Foster said the state is mandating that I&M change sodium and mercury vapor lights to LED lights.
They noted that I&M is changing the street lights to LED lights without charge to the village or school district.
Walking path
Also Monday, school board members approved an easement agreement with the village for a walking path across school district property near the Student Activity Center. The board had delayed action in the last few months over concerns over the walking path interfering with the SAC and nearby ballfields.
Foster noted that the village received a Natural Resources Trust Fund grant in 2017 to construct the walking path that links three local parks in the village. The village received $214,400 and is matching it with $125,000 in local funds. She said the easement agreement with the village clears the way for bids to go out and construction to start next spring.
The walking path trail will start at Elizabeth Park and then cross Main Street to Veterans Park next to the SAC and then to Village Park West. It will be 1.5 miles in length. Foster said having the walking path go through Veterans Park will give veterans better access to get to the memorial there. The project will also include improved parking near the ballfields.
Benches to be placed along the walking path will be made of recycled plastic coming from plastic collected by Eau Claire students, she added.
In other action at this week’s school board meeting, board members approved a new merit pay policy for district staff. Shell said merit pay was previously based solely on attendance and will now be based on attendance, volunteering at district events, having a professional growth plan and having no disciplinary action.
Shell reported that preliminary enrollment numbers for the district look positive in advance of the Oct. 2 official count day. The district had based its budget on having 745 students and said enrollment is above that right now.