EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board has voted to join a new athletic conference.
Superintendent Ann Shell reported the school board voted to join the BCS Athletic Conference starting next fall after last week’s school board meeting. The district had been in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
Shell said the BCS Conference is expanding with several local school districts set to join. Besides Eau Claire, other districts joining are Marcellus and Bangor. The newly expanded conference has districts from large to small in student population, including Niles and South Haven on the large end to Michigan Lutheran and Lake Michigan Catholic on the smaller spectrum.
She said Eau Claire will not only be switching conferences, but will also switch to competing in eight-man football. BCS will have 10 districts playing eight-man ball and five districts with 11-player teams.
“It’s hard to get enough players anymore,” Shell said.
Shell said the board decided to join the BCS Conference because all the schools Eau Claire will play are closer in distance – which will mean less travel time for teams. Other teams in the BCS Conference include Bridgman, Buchanan, Berrien Springs, Brandywine, New Buffalo and River Valley.
Other agenda items
At last week’s meeting, the board adopted the employee sick bank donation policy.
Shell said the district’s contract with support staff calls for such a policy, which allows members to donate an initial two sick days and then one sick day a year to the bank, which they or other members can then use.
Shell said fall enrollment numbers are still preliminary, but look to be above initial projections. The district has 761 students enrolled, which is above the 745 students the board based its budget projections on.
Shell said she and board members also went over the superintendent evaluation timeline and goals for the 2019-20 school year. She will give an update on progress toward goals in January and then the board will evaluate her next spring.
Shell has been superintendent since July 2018.