EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board is taking a look at the district’s infrastructure needs, with members hearing a report from the TowerPinkster consulting firm at their meeting this week.
Superintendent Ann Shell said Shawn Parshall of TowerPinkster presented the report at this week’s board workshop session. She said the board had put infrastructure needs on hold in the last few years as the district dealt with other situations, including the January 2018 death of then Superintendent David Gray.
“The facilities assessment was conducted to provide us with a more in-depth analysis of the current condition of the district’s infrastructure,” Shell said. “Tower & Pinkster has done an amazing job working with us and providing prioritized reports to properly address the district’s needs.”
“The intent of this assessment was to help the district to be more proactive and timely in addressing issues before they become more serious problems,” she added. “The past few years we felt like we were just putting out fire after fire and never really knowing where the fire started. At one point we felt like we were plugging one hole only to have two more pop up.”
She said the purpose of having the study done is to be able to focus on what issues need to be addressed when, instead of just reacting to what situations come up over time. “We got to the point where we just had to stop reacting and figure out where to focus our efforts and our money,” she said.
She said the TowerPinkster report isn’t finalized yet, but that it gives an in-depth analysis of the district’s needs. She said she and board members were actually surprised to find that the district’s facilities aren’t in as bad of shape as they thought.
Initially, she said the top priorities appear to be roof work, the air handlers in the buildings and bringing the buildings up to higher safety standards.
Although fall enrollment counts are still preliminary, the numbers from last week’s count day show a small increase. The district had projected enrollment to be 745 students, and they’re at 769 students.