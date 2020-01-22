EAU CLAIRE — A decision on whether to allow recreational marijuana businesses in the village of Eau Claire won’t take place until people have the chance to give their opinions.
That was the conclusion at Monday’s Eau Claire Village Council meeting after council members heard a presentation from local resident Rick Anstiss. Anstiss has also asked nearby Berrien Township to allow recreational marijuana businesses such as the one he wants to open.
Anstiss is hoping to get approval from the Eau Claire Village Council to open a recreational marijuana business in a vacant gas station building on the east end of Main Street. He envisions a business where people can buy marijuana and related products, consume marijuana, get educational information and maybe have a massage.
Village President John Glassman said Tuesday that he and other council members want to hear from the public before considering a change to the village’s stance on recreational marijuana. In 2017 the village opted to allow medical marijuana, but opted out of recreational marijuana sales shortly after the statewide vote in November 2018.
Currently, one business has received the go-ahead to open two medical marijuana facilities – one a grow operation and one a retail location – in the village. Those businesses are expected to open later this spring.
“We’re pumping the brakes to make sure we’re making the right decision for the community,” Glassman said. “Once we have more information and hear from both sides of the issue, we can make an educated decision. We want to have both sides aired.”
Glassman said village officials are working with Anstiss to find a time and a venue for the public meeting. The meeting is likely to take place at the village library, which has more space than the meeting room in the village hall.
Anstiss said Tuesday that he’s not giving up on his desire to open a recreational marijuana facility in the village, but he’s looking elsewhere as well. He said he has approached Niles city officials about starting a grow facility there and also plans to see if the city of Dowagiac is interested.
Niles has opted in to sales of both medical and recreational marijuana. Dowagiac has not opted into to either type of marijuana.
“Something’s got to give. The village needs to decide if they’re moving forward or not,” Anstiss said. “I want to know if they will allow any recreational marijuana businesses and how many they will allow if they do. The medical marijuana guy wants to do recreational marijuana, too. My view is if they allow just one business, I don’t think it’s fair.”
Anstiss said that while village officials have questioned whether his proposed location is too close to a church, he said he’s measured the distance and it’s far enough away. He said the building’s current owners are willing to work with him, if the village signs off on recreational marijuana sales.