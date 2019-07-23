EAU CLAIRE — Ann Shell has always loved everything to do with schools and teaching.
Growing up, she’d even line up her dolls to be her students as she played school. Not surprisingly, she went on to major in education and pursued it as a career.
Shell, a St. Joseph resident, is starting her second year at the helm of the Eau Claire school district. She was appointed superintendent in May 2018. She succeeded David Gray, who died unexpectedly in January 2018.
“When David Gray died, it was a very emotional time for everybody,” she said. “The district posted the position, and many of us worried that someone would come in and stop the progress. I threw my name in the hat and was interviewed. They eventually hired Dave Waaso to be the interim superintendent and to mentor me.”
While Shell has only been a part of the Eau Claire school district since 2017, when she was hired as the curriculum director, she had been working with Eau Claire for nearly a decade before that as a Berrien RESA consultant.
“I knew Eau Claire for a long time and have always loved this district," she said. "There are a lot of people who care and are passionate about kids being successful.”
Her educational career began in 1995, in St. Joseph, where she taught sixth grade and special education. She then went on to work in the Bridgman and Kalamazoo school districts before taking the Berrien RESA job in 2008. She is a native of Decatur and graduated from Western Michigan University.
“Education was always something I wanted to do, I never blinked an eye and thought of doing anything else,” Shell said. “I originally went into special education after being inspired by an uncle who had Down syndrome. That inspired me, and then I had a special needs child of my own.”
She said she eventually transitioned to educational administration and curriculum. She earned her central office endorsement in curriculum and did curriculum work in a number of districts.
“Being a superintendent has always been a passion of mine, it’s always been something I wanted to do,” she said.
Shell said she has enjoyed her first year as a superintendent, but admits it has held some surprises.
“The biggest surprise has maybe been the amount of parent issues I’ve had to deal with,” she said. “People get mad at a principal and come to me. We’re working at re-establishing the chain of command.”
Accountability is important to her, whether it’s making sure the staff do what they’re supposed to do or students acting appropriately.
“Disciplining kids is tough, but actions must have consequences and there has to be expectations as to how they should behave,” she said.
“One of the things I’ve recognized over the years is the importance of supporting staff and administrators, as well as holding people accountable,” she added. “My goal is always to do what’s best for the kids and what’s best for the district. It’s tough to hold people accountable, but I have to do what I said I’d do.”
Shell said she firmly believes the district is headed in the right direction, even if enrollment has declined in recent years.
“The atmosphere in the district is getting better, people say we’re heading in the right direction,” she said.
The district’s small size means she does a little bit of everything.
“I have to do it all, we don’t have assistant superintendents," she said. "I feel like I’ve learned a ton more, including the financial side, over the last year. I also still do a lot of curriculum. ... We’re getting a good team in place, and the board is supportive.”
She noted Eau Claire is unique in that it is rural and depends on migrant and school-of-choice students for more than 40 percent of its enrollment.
“It’s tough when you need school-of-choice students to survive,” she said. “We’re focusing on what it means to be an Eau Claire student and increase academic achievement and expectations.”
Shell considers thinking outside of the box as well as being conservative in nature as two of her strengths.
“I’m open to ideas, I’ll listen,” she said. “I also believe in thinking outside of the box. I’m not a status quo person. We don’t have to do the same things just because we’ve always done them that way.”
She’s happy to see education become more intentional when it comes to making sure students know the basics.
“One of the best things to happen in education is being crystal clear in what students should know,” she said. “We have to make sure students are career and college ready, and we’re not going through the motions of schooling.”
Away from school, Shell keeps busy with her husband and four children, ages 12-20, and all of their activities. She also takes time for herself.
“I get up at 4 a.m. every day to go to the gym to run, it’s one hour for me,” she said.
This year, she’s also accompanying one of her daughters on a trip to the Dominican Republic to build homes as part of the St. Joseph High School Interact Club.
“I’ve always wanted to do something like that to give back, I’m excited that my daughter is able to go,” she said. “I’m excited, it will be a really cool experience.”