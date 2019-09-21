ST. JOSEPH — William Edwards and his lawyers contended throughout his trial that he shot Novena Mathis in self-defense.
But a Berrien County jury didn’t buy that. The jury, however, apparently did not believe the killing was pre-meditated.
Edwards, 38, was found guilty of second-degree murder and several lesser charges in Berrien County Trial Court Friday. The jury of nine women and three men got the case Thursday afternoon and deliberated for about three hours before Judge Gordon Hosbein sent them home for the night. The jury reached a verdict late Friday morning after deliberating an additional two hours.
Edwards shot Novena Mathis, 38, his long-time companion, in her car outside Harbor Towers in Benton Harbor on Jan. 7, 2018. Her body was found the next day in her car, which had been moved to the parking lot at Hayward Wells townhouse complex.
Chief Public Defender Christopher Renna insisted that Edwards shot Mathis because she reached into a purse that he knew usually held a hatchet that she had used to injure him in the past. Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Jane Wainwright said police found the small hatchet in the bottom of Mathis’ large purse underneath several other items. She said even if Edwards thought she was reaching for it, he would have had plenty of time to flee, rather than shoot her at close range in the head.
Besides second-degree murder, the jury found Edwards guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearms.
Family and friends of Novena Mathis packed the courtroom for the verdict wearing black T-shirts that on the front said “His Will. His Way. His Faith.” On the back, the shirts said “Life Without Parole.”
Jimmie Caldwell Sr., Novena’s father, said that is the prison sentence the family hoped for.
While second-degree murder carries a penalty of life or any term of years, Edwards has a criminal background that will greatly enhance his sentence, Wainwright told the family outside the courtroom after sentencing.
Edwards was charged with open murder, and the judge instructed the jury Thursday on the elements of first-degree and second-degree murder. First-degree murder requires pre-meditation and, upon conviction, carries a mandatory penalty of life in prison without parole.
Judge Hosbein cautioned everyone in the courtroom Friday to remain quiet and not react to the verdict, regardless what it was.
Unable to contain their emotions, several of the victim’s family members quickly left the courtroom upon hearing the word “guilty,” and could be heard crying outside the door.
“These are tears of joy. We’re very happy with the verdict,” Caldwell said outside the court. “It gives me some relief. We can start building our lives back, knowing he’s where he needs to be.”
Janie Mathis of Indianapolis, formerly of Benton Harbor, said she and her sister Novena were a year apart in age and “grew up like twins.” She and their brother, Jimmie Caldwell Jr., said the siblings were very close growing up. He said they also were friends with Edwards, who met Novena when she was 12 and had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with her for 26 years.
“He was like family,” Janie Mathis said. But now, “We never want to see him again.”
They will see him one last time, however, because they plan to attend Edwards’ sentencing set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 21.
Meanwhile, he’ll remain in the Berrien County jail where he is held without bond.
Edwards had no relatives or friends in the courtroom and his team of lawyers, Renna and Jennifer Fields, declined comment.
Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa