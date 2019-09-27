Employees asked to give 'fur' a good cause

ST. JOSEPH — There’s a competition going on at Berrien County departments that should really make the fur fly.
From now until Oct. 26, employees are being asked to make donations to Animal Control’s “Fur-Raiser,” leading up to their trunk or treat event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at the shelter at 1400 S. Euclid Ave., Benton Harbor.
Organized by Annette Christie, executive assistant to the county administrator, employees are being asked to contribute to the “Puppy Preventer and Feline Fixer” fundraiser to pay for spaying and neutering animals.
If all 12 departments raise just $106.25, that will add up to $1,275, Christie told county commissioners Thursday. That will pay for having 15 dogs spayed or neutered, helping to reduce the pet population, she said.
Containers for cash donations will be placed in each department, and residents are welcome to donate, as well. Christie and the other organizers are asking commissioners to match or exceed what is collected.
Employees are being asked to donate treats for kids and critters, along with necessities for the shelter, such as pet food, cleaning supplies, litter and paper products.
Employees at the county administration center will have a trunk at the fourth annual animal control event, which will include games, contests and prizes. Kids are welcome to wear their costumes as they move from trunk to trunk collecting goodies. Candy, popcorn, cider and donuts will be served.
There will be a trunk decorating contest, with the winner receiving a $50 Jimmie John’s gift card.
Last year more than 200 people attended the event.
Donations are welcome, and volunteers are needed to hand out treats. To sign up a trunk, call 927-5648, or email mjillson@berriencounty.org.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak